Housewife Commits Suicide In Front Of Enugu Police Station, Leaves Behind 3 Kids

Unidentified Mother of three little children has reportedly committed suicide in Enugu state.

It was gathered that the woman allegedly ran into a moving vehicle and died instantly, following her husband’s departure from her and their three children due to financial difficulties.

It was further gathered that the incident happened last weekend in front of Ogui Police Station, Enugu.

According to reports, the deceased whose identity is not known yet was reportedly suffering from depression. She dropped her three young children at the police station, pulled her clothes, and ran naked into a moving vehicle which crushed her to death.

When interrogated, the eldest of the children said their father “got lost.”

“She could not give any other information about their family, their town, or residential address”, a police source told the Nation

Meanwhile, the wife of Enugu State governor, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, has announced sponsorship of a scholarship for the three siblings (under seven years) who lost their parents in mysterious ways.

The Governor’s wife announced the scholarship when she paid an unscheduled visit to Ogui Police Station Enugu, where the children were kept in police custody.

Mrs Mbah, who was touched by the pathetic story surrounding the death of the mother of the children, said she would take care of the children and train them from Nursery school to University level.