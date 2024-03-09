Hon Chike Okafor Denies Allegations Of Plotting To Unseat Imo Speaker

TRENDING NEWS OF PURPOTED PLOT TO REMOVE SPEAKER CHIKE OLEMGBE AND SCUTTLE COMRADE SIMON EBEGBULAM'S CHANCES TO BE COMMISSIONER, FALSE, BASELESS AND FIGMENTS OF THE IMAGINATION OF THE PURVEYORS:

The attention of the member representing Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma and Obowo Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives, Hon Deacon Chike Okafor, Ph.D, has been drawn to some trending malicious write ups and video, on social media, where two obviously berserk persons - Ugochukwu Ikenga and Njoku Cajethan Uchenna "Uncle C.J", maliciously accused Deacon Chike Okafor of plotting to remove the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemegbe, as well as scuttle Comr. Simon Ebegbulem's chances of being re-appointed as a Commissioner, in the yet-to-be constituted cabinet of our performing Governor, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma

This latest blackmail is obviously being orchestrated by a few very wicked, internally displaced politicians, especially from Ihitte Uboma who obviously do not know the workings of Government, and are also averse to the unwavering unity and brotherly bond that thrives amongst Deacon Chike Okafor, Rt. Hon. Speaker Chike Olemegbe, and Comrade Simon Ebegbulem.

Ordinarily, it would not have been necessary to dignify the purveyors of this obvious falsehood and their sponsors with a response, but for the sake of some vulnerable members of the public and for record purposes, it is important to state that Deacon Chike Okafor is very busy with legislative business in the National Assembly,Abuja,and it is not within him to sabotage or scuttle anyone's political elevation, under any guise.

It is unfathomable, how these wicked talebearers attribute,in their claims, so much powers to Deacon Chike Okafor; the power to go through 27 House of Assembly members,to impeach the Speaker, and the power to decide for the Governor,whom to include in his cabinet, yet, at the same time, attempt to denigrate same person to whom they attribute these much powers.

His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma is fully and completely in charge of his government, and responsibilities such as appointments of persons into different positions in the government are completely his prerogative, and he has not left anyone in doubt about this his capacity to call the shots,and about his constitutional responsibility.

Why are these false alarmists giving up on the Governor so early in the day?

In the last dispensation, we saw that our Governor magnanimously had two commissioners from Ihitte Uboma. Governor Uzodimma has worked with these people in his first term and is in the best position to decide where to use each and every one both at the state and federal levels. It is, therefore, insulting to Governor for anybody to begin to insinuate that someone is deciding for the Governor who to work with and who not to. Anybody who thinks in this direction obviously does not know the Governor,or completely is on a deliberate mischief adventure.

On the other hand, the position of speaker and the other leadership positions in the Imo State House of Assembly are entirely that of the 27 members of the house to make. Today, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe is the speaker, and that is the choice of the members. Hon. Chike Okafor is not a member of that house and has never been.

Again, these emergency fans of Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe were nowhere to be found, during his election, when Deacon Chike Okafor took it upon himself, at great personal risk,visited all the communities to appeal to the traditional and political leadership of Ihitte-Uboma, to give Chike Olemgbe their support, as the candidate of the party, without which he wouldn't have been Speaker, today. The fact that his candidacy faced so much resistance from this same persons pretending to love him, just to achieve their untoward desire of creating a rift in the constituency, is a no-brainer.

The general public is advised to jettison and disregard this deliberate falsehood and throw the same into the dustbin.

No amount of blackmail will severe the good relationship Deacon Chike Okafor enjoys with his brothers in Ihitte Uboma and Okigwe South Federal Constituency in general.

Signed:

Hon Deacon Chike Okafor media centre.