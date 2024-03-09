Herbert Wigwe, Wife, Son To Be Buried In Rivers Today

All is now set for the burial of the late former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe in his hometown, Omueke in Isiokpo, Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday (today).

His remains, which were accompanied by a huge motorcade on Friday, had left the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre LGA at about 1:33pm straight to his father’s compound in Omueke, Isiokpo.

Recall that Wigwe’s kinsmen had insisted that their son must be buried in his hometown. Omueke, even as they vowed to deploy ancient tradition in finding out the cause of his death.

Many community members already adorn black attire to welcome Wigwe’s body, while Isiokpo married women gathered at the circle of the entrance into the community to offer prayers for God to avert the spirit of untimely death and the demise of prominent members of the area.





The women numbering over 200, sprinkled water on the floor, while some sat on the grass and sobbed uncontrollably in prayers, prayed in their dialect as they welcome the body.

One of them said, “We have just completed a three-day fasting which ended today. We have been fasting from 6am to 9am which ends today.

“We are not happy at all. Our son, Herbert, was taking care of us, widows and children in this area. Every Christmas, he brings bags of rice and other foodstuff to every family here.





“We are praying God to remove the spirit of untimely death and stop our prominent people from dying. We are pained.”

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, and elders of the community received his body when it arrived in Isiokpo on Friday morning.

Speaking to newsmen, Nwanosike described Wigwe’s death as a great loss, saying, “He had a large vision not only for his people but the entire Ikwerre ethnic nationality.”

He said the people would find a way to immortalise him.

Meanwhile, about 30 private jets conveying dignitaries ranging from governors, ministers, prominent politicians, captains of industries, top traditional rulers, are expected to grace the occasion to pay their last respect to the financial mogul and philanthropist.

The Port Harcourt International Airport is already experiencing heavy traffic as some visitors and community folks have started arriving.

As of the time of filing this report on Friday evening, preparations are in top gear for a wake to be held at Wigwe University, which he founded.





The university which has reached an advanced stage of completion shares the same fence with late Wigwe’s palatial residence in the serene community.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has taken significant steps to reinforce security arrangements to ensure a peaceful and well-organised burial ceremony for the late Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko and sent to newsmen on Friday.

Iringe-Koko said operatives, including Mobile policemen, would be deployed from various units, including tactical command and undercover personnel, due to the expected large gathering of mourners.