Gunmen Abduct Edo PDP Chairman





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the chairman of the Edo State People Democratic Party, Tony Aziegbemi, along Idaro Street, off Country Home Road, Benin, Edo State.

Aziegbemi was reportedly abducted around 11 pm on Friday.

The Edo PDP chairman was said to have left a meeting at the Government House and was going home in his vehicle when he was kidnapped in the presence of his driver who was attempting to climb a speed breaker.

The driver who narrated how his boss was kidnapped said, “When we left the Government House heading home at about 11 pm, I noticed a car trailing us so I decided to take another diversion. We never knew they were kidnappers.

“A few minutes later, the same cars appeared behind us at a speed breaker and blocked our car in the front and also behind as they prevented us from going back. Immediately the gunmen pointed guns at us and ordered our chairman to enter their car and took him away, while also driving his jeep with him.”

The gunmen were said to have abandoned Aziegbemi’s car along Sapele Road and took him away in their own cars.

At the time of filing this report, some top government officials and security agencies were sighted at the spot where Aziegbemi was kidnapped.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

He however said the case fell under the New Etete Police Division.

Nwabuzor said, ” It is confirmed. The case is in the jurisdiction of the New Etete Police Division, also known as Godwin Abbe Police Station, which is where it happened.

“The Commissioner of Police has given a marching order to the tactical teams of operatives to go after the gunmen and we pray that by the grace of God, we will be able to rescue him unhurt”.

His kidnap came less than a month after the party conducted its governorship primary, which produced Mr Asue Ighodalo as the candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming September 21, 2024 governorship election.