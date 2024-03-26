Gumi: What I Discussed With Security Agencies When We Met

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has confirmed his interaction with security agencies.

Gumi said he was treated with courtesy during the questioning.

He, however, did not state the security agency concerned.

The Federal Government had on Monday confirmed that Gumi was invited for questioning over his comments on banditry.

Minister of information, Mohammed Idris, who disclosed this while addressing State House Correspondents after Monday’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

Gumi has been consistent in his demand of granting amnesty to bandits and negotiating with them for peace to reign.

Reacting to questions at the Aso Rock briefing, Idris said: “Government will not stop at anything to get the kind of information that will solve our problem. The security agencies are up and doing. Gumi and any other individual for that matter is not above the law. If he has suggestions that is for the security agencies to take and if they thing also that appears to be reckless they will also address it.

“Nobody is above the law and I am aware that he has also been a guest of security agencies to answer questions.

“When you make remarks that bother on our National Security, it is incumbent on security agencies to dig further into that and they are doing just that, no one is above the law.”

In a post via on Tuesday, the cleric, while confirming the invitation said there “is absolutely no cause for alarm.”

The post titled, ‘Only one person is above the law: The Innocent!’ reads: “Last night I got many frantic calls from well-wishers and journalists about a news item that I was interviewed by security. There is absolutely no cause for alarm.

“Yes, we had a productive interaction on how to curb banditry as we are all trying -each in his own sphere- to tackle the monster bedeviling the nation. There was no animosity but courtesy and full of respect.

“We all need as a nation to unite and work in synergy to achieve an everlasting peace. I thank you for your concern. May Allah continue to protect us all from all evil. Amin.”