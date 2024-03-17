Glo Subscribers To Win Cash Prizes, Airtime In Korrect Predict Lottery Service

Telecommunications company, Globacom has launched a new offer aimed at giving its customers, particularly sports loving subscribers, a memorable experience on the network.

Tagged Korrect Predict Lottery Service, Glo is offering all sports lovers on the network an opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes and free airtime, anytime they successfully predict the final outcomes of football matches played across the world.

In a press statement in Lagos, Globacom said "The Sports Prediction Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, with a projected value of over $155 billion globally by 2024 and that, the growth is driven by the proliferation of smartphones, increase in online betting platforms, as well as increased sports viewership and adoption of technology".

It added that the launch of Korrect Predict service which gives subscribers a chance to win cash gifts from predicting match results accurately was necessitated by this global trend.

The company stated that, "Subscribers will receive 2 football matches daily for them to predict the correct scores after which those who accurately predict the outcome of their preferred matches will win amazing prizes from Glo",

It explained that free trial awaits first active subscription when they select any of the daily, or weekly auto-renewal plan, adding, "This means that a new subscriber can activate the service at no cost for the first twenty-four hours, after which he or she will then be charged for the next renewal cycle. Subscribers who do not want to be charged after the free trial and buy offer will have to cancel their service renewal before the twenty-four hours elapse by dialing the USSD command for deactivation",

Said Glo, "To subscribe to Korrect Predict, you will either dial the USSD Command *7023# or send the keyword "KPRD" to the shortcode "7023" to subscribe to the daily plan costing just N50 or send the keyword "KPW" to the shortcode "7023" to subscribe to the weekly plan of N150. Upon successful subscription, you will receive an SMS with a link to access the service".

Korrect Predict, according to Glo can be accessed by all Glo subscribers via SMS, USSD and Web. It explained that the service provides access to two daily predictions on football matches across African, Asian, American and European Leagues including Asian League, English Premiership, Italian Serie A,Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1 and Portugese Primeira Liga.

