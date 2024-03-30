FRSC Corps Marshal Congratulates Christians On Easter, Urges Motorists To Imbibe Compassion On The Road

As Christian faithfuls across the globe celebrate Easter, a day set aside to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the death, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu has congratulated all Christians across the country. In his official message to Christians in Nigeria, Dauda Biu urged the motoring public to imbibe the teachings and lessons of love and compassion that surround the Holy week and the purpose of the resurrection of Christ.

He emphasised that the wanton destruction of lives and properties on the nation's highways resulting from people's impatience would been avoided, if people properly imbibe the exemplary life of Jesus Christ.

Dauda Biu admonished the faithfuls as well as members of the general public not to jettison the rules in the course of the celebration, but to continue to observe them in order to build on the gains so far made by the Corps' in its mission to make the highways safer for all to use.

Speaking further, the FRSC Corps Marshal urged the celebrants to use the period of the celebration to offer special prayers for our country while restating the commitment of the Corps towards sustaining its present successes in road crash reduction.

He disclosed that Commanding Officers across the country have been given directives to be on the alert during the celebrations, to provide all necessary support to members of the public and to particularly attend to whatever emergencies that may arise.

He called on members of the public to join the FRSC in its ongoing campaigns for safer road environment by promptly reporting any road and other emergencies they notice to the FRSC Call Centre through the toll free line: 122 or directly to the studio of the National Traffic Radio through the telephone lines:08052998090 or 09067000015.

Signed:





Jonas Agwu, mni

Assistant Corps Marshal

Corps Public Education Officer

Federal Road Safety Corps

Headquarters, Abuja.