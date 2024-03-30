Former Kwara Deputy Governor Peter Kisira Dies At 74

A former Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Peter Kisira, is dead. 

He died at the age of 74 in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased served with former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed between 2011 and 2019

 Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed sadness over the demise of the erstwhile deputy governor.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor  sends his heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Baruten.

He urges them to take solace in his fine legacies as a public servant and a bureaucrat who rose to the rank of a Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service before becoming a deputy governor.

Governor AbdulRazaq observes that the former Deputy Governor will be remembered for his life of commendable public service and dedication to good causes.

He prays to God to receive his soul and look after the family that he left behind.

