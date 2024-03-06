First Class Accounting Graduate Crushed To Death Few Days To Service

Miss Ezekiel Mary Ogechi was on Tuesday, March. 5, crushed by a fast-moving tanker in front of the institution.

Ogechi had reportedly graduated with a Distinction from the department of Accounting in the Polytechnic. She then visited the school for academic clearance, in preparation for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

While leaving the school after carrying out the clearance, she exchanged pleasantries with her colleagues then expressed joy that she would soon be mobilized for NYSC.

Moments later, she was reportedly “hit by a tricycle while trying to cross to the other side of the road. Before she could get up, she was then crushed by a fast moving truck,” a source wrote on Facebook.





Ogechi, who was raised by her struggling mother, was said to have received a scholarship from an organization to do a post-graduate course before her sad demise.

Following her death, angry students of the Abia State Polytechnic stormed the street and surrounded the tanker that crushed her to death.

Graphic photos and videos from the scene that can't be shared here show her in a pool of blood, wearing the clothes and shoes she had been pictured in just moments earlier.

Mary's last Facebook post was shared on Monday, March 4, just one day before her death. It was an announcement that her birthday is coming up in a few days.

It was gathered that Mary made a Distinction ( Equivalent of First Class in University)