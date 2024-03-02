Family Threatens Legal Action Against Anyone Who Links Them To Social Media Influencer "Mewoloka's" Activities

The Fasakin Extended Family has Threatened Legal Action Against Anyone Who Links Them To Social Media Influencer "Mewoloka's" Activities

The family in a statement issued by the well-known Nigerian skit creator's siblings and signed by the Bobaseye of Isolo Ijesa, chief Akinyemi Fasakin, the public is urged to relate to Omolola Abosede Fasakin on social media without bringing up her scandalised family.

Mewoloka's brothers and sister described the Fasakin dynasty as a noble family in Ijesaland, emphasising that their parents, who were both teachers in their previous lives, left behind a decent life. They also emphasised that they would not put up with any kind of disrespect from her online fans and followers.

Below is the full content of the press statement:

Re: Statement Regarding Mewolaka's (Omolola Abosede Fasakin) Blogging Activities: Our Family's Position

We, the siblings of Mewolaka, have been closely following her blogging activities on social media. While we appreciate her creativity, which stems from the inherited intelligence passed down to us by our late parents (may their souls rest in peace), we feel it is important to make our stance known as her family.

Allow us to provide some background on our family. We come from a middle-class background, and our late parents were dedicated teachers. They provided us with the best they could, ensuring that we never went to bed on an empty stomach. We grew up in a stable home and had access to a good education, instilling in us the value of contentment.

Unfortunately, our family has been subjected to unwarranted attacks, insults, and assaults from individuals we have never had any contact with, solely because of Mewolaka's activities on social media. Therefore, we want to clarify that she does not represent our family, and we distance ourselves from her actions. We have made efforts to advise her to be mindful of her activities on social media, but as an adult, she has the right to be responsible for her own actions under the Constitution.

We kindly request that you perceive Mewolaka as an individual and understand that any cyberbullying towards our family will be taken seriously and may result in legal action, after consulting with our family lawyer. Just as a tiger does not boast of its strength but pounces when necessary, we believe enough is enough.

Our family has already suffered enough damage and psychological trauma from something we have no knowledge of nor encoura

We wish Mewolaka and all her followers the best of luck.

Thank you all.





Signed:

Oloye Akinyemi Olusegun Fasakin

Bobaseye of Isolo-ljesa

On behalf of the family





Cc:

*Corps Com. Akinwumi Oladapo Fasakin

*Akinlabi Obasanjo Fasakin

*Titilayo Fasakin-Adeoye

*General Public.