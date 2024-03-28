FAAN Close Down Murtala Airport KFC Over Discrimination Against Sen Gbenga Daniel's Physically Challenged Son

The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has closed the KFC facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos with effect from March 28, 2024, CKNNews reports

The shutdown of KFC outlet was as a result of a social media report by a passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM ), alleging discriminatory treatment he received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Confirming the development, Mrs Obiageli Orah, director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN said the action was in line with Lagos  State law on People with Special Needs , Part C , section 55 of  General Provisions  on Discrimination which states that ,”A person shall not deprive another person of access to any place , vehicle or facility that members of the public are entitled to enter or use on the basis of the disability of that person”.

Orah said that Mrs Olubunmi-Kuku, the MD/CE of FAAN, intervened swiftly by deploying a management team  comprising herself (the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection,  Mrs Obiageli Orah), , Mr Sunday Ayodele, the Regional  Manager  South West, Mrs Ijeoma Nwosu-Igbo, Ag. General Manager Public Affairs, and Mr Kerri, the International Terminal Manager, to investigate the allegation.

“It is based on the findings of the team that FAAN  has shut down the KFC facility  at the MMA, where the incident  occurred.

“The Authority has instructed that the KFC Management should tender an unreserved apology, in writing,  to the affected PRM and  a policy statement  of non-discrimination be written  and pasted conspicuously at the door post of their facility at MMIA before it resumes operation.

“”FAAN uses this medium to express our unreserved apology to the affected Passenger with Reduced Mobility and assures all airport users that we shall continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the rights of every passenger are not infringed upon”.


