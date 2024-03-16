Breaking:Delta Youths Kill Two Majors , Captain And 12 Soldiers

The troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State While on peace mission to OKUOMA community in BOMADI LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March, 2024. The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 Soldiers.





The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime. The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Govt.

However, the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country. So far, a few arrests have been made while steps in place to unravel the motive behind the attack.

Pictures of the incident seen by CKNNews ( cannot be posted) showed that the stomach of some of the gallant soldiers were slitted by their attackers





Source : Nigerian Army



