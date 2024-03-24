Breaking : Veteran Nollywood Actor Amaechi Mounagor Is Dead

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

News reaching CKNNews has it that Nollywood legend Amaechi Muonagor has passed on.

Amaechi Muonagor suffered kidney failure and was on dialysis.

He died on Sunday 

 The sudden news of his demise came just few days after his viral video circulated, where he solicited for funds to help him have Kidney transplant.

AGN the umbrella association he belongs to have not issued any statement on his demise , neither has his family 

His death comes weeks after another Nollywood actor Mr Ibu died

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال