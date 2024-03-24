Breaking : Veteran Nollywood Actor Amaechi Mounagor Is Dead

News reaching CKNNews has it that Nollywood legend Amaechi Muonagor has passed on.

Amaechi Muonagor suffered kidney failure and was on dialysis.

He died on Sunday

The sudden news of his demise came just few days after his viral video circulated, where he solicited for funds to help him have Kidney transplant.

AGN the umbrella association he belongs to have not issued any statement on his demise , neither has his family

His death comes weeks after another Nollywood actor Mr Ibu died