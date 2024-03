A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Nasarawa State Senator Abubakar Danso Sodangi, is dead, a family source has confirmed.

CKNNews gathered that Sodangi who represented Nasarawa West for 12-years in the Nigerian Senate died on Sunday night.

He was aged 70.

He served as Chairman of the Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule in 2023.





More Details Later....