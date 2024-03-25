Breaking : Ransom Was Paid For 137 " Rescued " Kaduna Pupils..Retired General

While Nigerians are rejoicing over the release of 137 pupils abducted in Kuriga Kaduna State by bandits , a former military officer has debunked the claims by government that no ransom was paid for their release

The military had claimed it rescued the school pupils of Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State in far away Zamfara State without payment of ransom

But Commodore Kunle Olawunmi rtd , a former Commandant of the Defence Intelligence College Abuja while speaking on Arise TV programme monitored by CKNNews on Monday said information at his disposal showed that ransom was paid for their release

He however did not mention who paid the ransom or how much was paid when pressed further

It would be recalled that intial report had it that about 287 peoples were kidnapped but the military claimed 137 were " rescued "