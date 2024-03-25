Breaking : Ransom Was Paid For 137 " Rescued " Kaduna Pupils..Retired General

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

While Nigerians are rejoicing over the release of 137 pupils abducted in Kuriga Kaduna State by bandits , a former military officer has debunked the claims by government that no ransom was paid for their release 

The military had claimed it rescued the school pupils of  Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State in far away Zamfara State without payment of ransom 

But Commodore Kunle Olawunmi rtd , a former Commandant of the Defence Intelligence College Abuja while speaking on Arise TV programme monitored by CKNNews on Monday said information at his disposal showed that ransom was paid for their release 

He however did not mention who paid the ransom or how much was paid when pressed further

It would be recalled that intial report had it that about 287 peoples were kidnapped but the military claimed 137 were " rescued " 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال