Breaking: Ondo APC Guber Aspirant Dies, Five Days After Raising Alarm On Death Threat

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Paul Akintelure is dead

He was said to have died in early hours of today, March 26, 2024 after complaining of chest pain.





Mr Akintelure had raised an alarm last week, disclosing that there had been both direct and indirect attempts on his life.





In a statement released by his spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, the APC Aspirant , expressed his initial belief that the threats would subside over time.





However, he expressed concern that the situation had worsened as the APC governorship primary election scheduled for April 25 approaches.





Akintelure served as the running mate to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during the 2012 election under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).





He was a medical doctor and hailed from Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state