With the transition of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Lekan Balogun on Thursday , CKNNews can confirm that the next 43rd Olubadan is Chief Owolabi Olakulehin.

While former Oyo State Governor Rashidi Ladoja will become his Second in Command.

There will be vacancies in Balogun (Warriors) Line.

While Rashidi Ladoja will remain the head of the Civilian Line.

Late Olubadan Oba Lekan Balogun Ali Iwo ll went home on Thursday at the age of 82.

He became Olubadan in 2022