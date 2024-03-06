Breaking : Ekiti APC Chairman Dies Few Months After Release By Abductors

Ekiti State chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotosho, is dead.

The Imesi-Ekiti born politician passed away in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.

It was gathered that the late APC chairman that he actively participated in a series of political meetings on Monday.

He, however, complained of feeling unwell on Tuesday and was rushed to a government hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, where he was pronounced dead.

Omotosho was abducted by gunmen in July 2023 and was later released after five days in the kidnappers’s den

Confirming his death, a social media influencer, Bolanle Cole, suggested a possible link between his recent health struggles and a traumatic experience last year.

He tweeted on X: ”Ekiti APC chairman Mr. Paul Omotosho is dead. He died last night after a brief illness.

”Undisclosed sources said his death might be connected to the traumatic experience he had in the hands of his abductors in 2023 July.”

Also speaking on the incident, the publicity secretary of the party in the state, Segun Dipe, affirmed the development but did not give further explanation as to the cause of Omotoso’s death