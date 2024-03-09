Breaking: Anthony Joshua Knocks Francis Ngannou Out In Second Round

Briton Anthony Joshua delivered the most powerful statement to the heavyweight division with a destructive second-round knockout win over Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, 34, floored the UFC champion in the first round and early in the second.

A dazed Ngannou rose to his feet in Riyadh but was stunned by an explosive and formidable right moments later as the referee halted the contest.

The 37-year-old appeared to be out before he even hit the canvas and required medical treatment.

"I'm going back to my cage and when they let me out, I'll fight again," Joshua said, as WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury watched on from ringside.

Joshua did what his compatriot Fury could not.

Fury made tough work of Ngannou in October when he was dropped by the debutant before edging a points win.

BBC 

