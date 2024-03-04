Breaking : Aliko Dangote Immortalises Late Herbert Wigwe, Names Road To Refinery After Him

Nigerian businessman and founder of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, as part of ways to immortalise late banking icon, Herbert Wigwe, has named the road to the Dangote Refinery after him.

Dangote revealed this while paying tribute to Wigwe during a tribute by professionals on Monday.

The businessman and philanthropist said, “To immortalise my beloved friend, my brother, and my mentee, I have actually decided to name a major refinery and petrochemical road, out of the 120 kilometers, the biggest road will now be named ‘Herbert Wigwe.’”

The group CEO of Access bank, Dr Herbert Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in the United States, alongside his wife Doreen Wigwe, his Son Chizi Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

Arise