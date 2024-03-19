Bauchi Monarch Body Found Days After Kidnap

The village head of Riruwai in Lame District of Bauchi Emirate in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Alhaji Garba Badamasi, has been murdered.

It was  gathered that the village head was earlier kidnapped by gunmen who invaded his domain on Friday, 15th March, 2024.

A source who did not want to be named said the gunmen went straight into the palace of the deceased from where they abducted him.

The deceased was said to have spent one day in captivity before he was murdered and his corpse dumped around the village.

The body was later recovered by those who had embarked on search and rescue mission..

His corpse was brought to the palace on Sunday, where funeral prayers and subsequent burial held.

One of the traditional title holders of the village confirmed the development 

All efforts made to get the confirmation from the State Police Command proved abortive as the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakili, neither picked up the phone nor respond to the text and WhatsApp messages sent to his mobile line at press time

