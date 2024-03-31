Always Sleeping In Abuja, Surrounded By Incompetent Aides, El-Rufai’s Son Blasts Kaduna Governor

In what looks like a pre-announcement to an epic political battle ahead in Kaduna State, Bashir El-Rufai has accused the State governor, Uba Sani, of shying away from his responsibility by always staying away from the state and hibernating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Bashir, who is a son of the immediate-past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, also accused Governor Sani, who is a friend of his father, of surrounding himself with a retinue of incompetent aides appointed for political patronage.

Bashir said that instead of admitting its incompetence, the Uba Sani administration has resorted to deflect by raising alarm on a debt burden inherited from Governor El-Rufai administration.