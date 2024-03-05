Ondo 2024: Akeredolu’s Wife Blasts in-law For Supporting Gov Aiyedatiwa

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the widow of the late former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tackled her late husband’s niece, Funke Akeredolu-Aruna, for supporting the governorship aspiration of incumbent governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Mrs. Akeredolu-Aruna was the former Deputy Chief of Protocol in the administration of the late Governor Akeredolu.

In a social media post on Monday, Akeredolu’s widow described her husband’s niece as a ‘bloody serpent’ for supporting the incumbent governor, who is eyeing the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the November 16 poll.

“Behold the face of Aketi’s niece, Funke Akeredolu Aruna, the former deputy chief protocol to Aketi, shamelessly parades as ‘I am lucky’ Bloody serpent! Time will tell if she is truly lucky!” Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu wrote on social media.

Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s outburst came after the younger sister of the late former governor released her photo on social media, wearing an outfit and face cap in support of the incumbent governor, Aiyedatiwa.

The outburst of the governor’s widow has been generating outrage on social media, with critics saying Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu should still be mourning her late husband and not engaging in pettiness.

But in a swift reaction, Mrs. Akeredolu-Aruna, who spoke in a chat with Daily Trust, said that she refused to join the opponents and enemies in chastising the incumbent governor over his political aspirations.

“Mummy (Akeredolu’s widow) is fighting and attacking me now because she has her reason and she is not supporting the incumbent governor.





“I just happened to be a victim of circumstances with whatever was happening. I was the deputy chief of protocol in the last administration to my uncle (Akeredolu), and this present governor was like a family to the Akeredolu family,” she said.

While noting that the former governor and Aiyedatiwa were very close before he died, Mrs. Akeredolu-Aruna said the late governor treated the incumbent like a brother who could easily be trusted.

“So, I also called this present governor an uncle because, when the initial issue started, I meant when Lucky was the deputy governor, I didn’t support the cabal.

“It got to a time; they started saying I was dating him (Lucky). When I heard that I was dating him, I was surprised. You know that type of white lie that you believed was not possible, and because of what was going on, I didn’t believe all that was being said about him.

“Now that he (Aiyedatiwa) is now the present governor, I happen to be one of the assistant conveners of Orimisan Lucky Women in the state, a supporting group for his re-election bid.”

She added, “So, we had a programme yesterday to chart a way forward, and it was during this programme that they took my picture.

“I think that’s where the late governor’s wife got the picture, and you know she was disappointed that I’m not in their camp, and everybody knows I’m in Lucky’s camp. I have always been there when the whole shenanigan started, especially when the politics were hot in the state. It’s not news to the family members that I’m with Lucky.

“I won’t back out of Lucky’s camp. I cannot see where there is light and follow the darkness. All these things that are flying around the incumbent governor are pure lies because, as a Christian, I cannot pitch my tent with lies. I have my integrity, and I hold it in high spirits,” she said.

Recall that there had been animosity between the late governor’s wife and Mr. Aiyedatiwa since the late governor took ill.