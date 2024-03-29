Ailing Actor Zack Orji Heads To UK For Post-Surgery Assessment ( Pictures)

Nollywood Actor, Zack Orji, has travelled to the United Kingdom for a post-surgery checkup.

His photographs taken at the airport before his departure were shared on Friday.

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, had in an interview revealed that Orji underwent two successful brain surgeries and now requires a post-surgery evaluation abroad.





News emerged on social media on Tuesday that the ailing thespian had died.

However,  Rollas urged the public to disregard the rumours, saying the actor is alive.

Orji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja on New Year’s Eve.


