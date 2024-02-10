We Are Sex Starved...Rivers Women Protest

Some women in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have staged a peaceful protest, expressing frustration over the lack of intimacy in their relationships caused by the heat from inadequate power supply by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED).

CKNNews reports that the protest took place in Mile 2 and Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, where women from various streets gathered to march to the PHED office. They voiced their grievances about their husbands' inability to engage in romantic relationships at night due to the intense heat exacerbated by the alleged poor power supply to their homes.

The women were seen carrying placards with inscriptions: ‘No Light No Payment’, ‘The Heat is too much,’ ‘No ‘Nacking’ from our husbands overheat” “PHED Give Light, No Bills”.

The protesting women also lamented their inability to preserve cooked foods for weeks and how their business had grounded due to alleged poor power supply by PHED.

