Tinubu Orders AGF, Lokpobiri To End $1.3bn Oil Block Dispute

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, and other agencies of government to clear all court cases around the $1.3bn deepwater OPL 245 oil block located in southern Niger Delta.

Other agencies that also received the order include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Lokpobiri disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, as he revealed that parties in the deal were currently negotiating to end the over 28 years crisis and litigations surrounding the prolific oil block in the next one month.

The Malabu OPL 245 deal and subsequent litigation with the Nigerian government is a complex and long-standing saga involving allegations of corruption, fraud, and legal battles.