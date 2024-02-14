Suspended Ondo PDP Chairman Is Dead

The 'Chairman' of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter, Fatai Adams, is dead.

Adams was confirmed dead this morning (Wednesday).

Adams had been in a running battle with members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the Party until his death. 

On Tuesday January 2nd, he was suspended by 11 members of the SWC who accused him of anti-Party, an allegation he strongly denied.

However, the National Working Committee of the PDP faulted the suspension and ordered his reinstatement. 

In defiance, stakeholders and members of the SWC re-endorsed his suspension as Chairman and ratified Tola Alebere, who was Deputy Chairman as Chairman pro tempore.

