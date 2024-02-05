Sexual Content Broadcast: Association Calls On NBC To Sanction Radio Station ( Pictures )

The Society Of Nigerian Broadcasters, Ogun State Chapter have called on the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission to sanction radio station 32 FM Ibadan over the broadcast of sexual scenes during one of its broadcast

This is a statement by the Association

SOCIETY OF NIGERIAN BROADCASTERS (SNB)OGUN STATE CHAPTER ON OBSCENE BROADCAST BY 32FM IBADAN.

The video of a broadcast by a radio station, 32 FM, 94.9 Ibadan has been in circulation on different kinds of media. The video is appalling, distasteful and utterly abhorrent, to say the least.

In the video, a female presenter hawks a male sex toy (dildo) and relishes imagined sexual intercourse, as content!

The trending video of the immoral broadcast raises several questions:

1. Could the NBC have been deceived in granting a licence to the owner/owners of the station?

2.Was due diligence followed by those tasked to verify the claims of the owners or operators of the radio station before takeoff?





3. How conversant are the owners/operators with the traditions and cultures of the station's immediate environment or target audience in particular and the Nigerian society in general? and

4. How professional and experienced are the management and staff of the station?

The broadcast is despicable, horrible,and a bastardization of cherished moral values and ethical principles of our society. It clearly contravened the social objectives of Broadcasting. On the individual level, the female presenter comes across as a depraved pervert in need of redemption.

How could such an immorality get on air in the face of NBC CODE 1.13.6? Where were the producers, supervisors and the managers? Do they have any working knowledge of the Code?

One sincerely hopes the NBC will do the needful and save the broadcasting industry in particular and the society in general from the pit of indecency which could be worse if not quickly nipped in the bud. NBC should not make light the delibrate contravention of the Code 3.8.1a- 'The Broadcaster shall ensure that obscene, indecent, vulgar language, lewd and profane expression, presentation or representation are NOT ALLOWED in a programme ' Charlatans in the media must allow us to BREATHE.

BASORUN FESTUS KEHINDE

CHAIRMAN

SNB, OGUN STATE