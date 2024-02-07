Seasoned Broadcaster Ayodele Ozugbakun Appointed TVC Abuja Head Of Station

Nigeria's foremost broadcaster Mr Ayodele Ozugbakun has been appointed Head of Station of TVC Abuja

AY as he is called is a renowned political reporter and anchor of popular programme Journalists Hangout on TVC

Mr Ozugbakun whose appointment was made few days ago is expected to supervise the day to day running of the television station in the Federal capital territory

In his years in practise, Mr Ayodele Ozugbakun has won several awards locally and internationally for professional excellence

He is married with children