Seasoned Broadcaster Ayodele Ozugbakun Appointed TVC Abuja Head Of Station

Nigeria's foremost broadcaster Mr Ayodele Ozugbakun has been appointed Head of Station of TVC Abuja
AY as he is called is a renowned political reporter and anchor of popular programme Journalists Hangout on TVC
Mr Ozugbakun whose appointment was made few days ago is expected to supervise the day to day running of the television station in the Federal capital territory
In his years in practise, Mr Ayodele Ozugbakun has won several awards locally and internationally for professional excellence
He is married with children
Tags Entertainment slider