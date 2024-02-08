Popular Actress Ethel Ekpe Is Dead

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Nigerian actress Ethel Ekpe is dead 

This was a post by the DG of Nigerian Films And Video Censors Board Dr Shaibu Husseini on her demise 

"Ethel Ekpe, (Ethel Aderemi nee Ekpe), the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority by Ken Saro Wiwa titled 'Basi and Company' has passed on.

The actress and later day Pastor and star of Amaka Igwe's 'Forever' and most recently 'Sons of the Caliphate" reportedly died of Cancer today in Lagos. 

She will be sorely missed. My family will particularly miss her because we named my second daughter Ethel, after her. Good night good woman!"

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال