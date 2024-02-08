Popular Actress Ethel Ekpe Is Dead

Nigerian actress Ethel Ekpe is dead

This was a post by the DG of Nigerian Films And Video Censors Board Dr Shaibu Husseini on her demise

"Ethel Ekpe, (Ethel Aderemi nee Ekpe), the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority by Ken Saro Wiwa titled 'Basi and Company' has passed on.

The actress and later day Pastor and star of Amaka Igwe's 'Forever' and most recently 'Sons of the Caliphate" reportedly died of Cancer today in Lagos.

She will be sorely missed. My family will particularly miss her because we named my second daughter Ethel, after her. Good night good woman!"