Oronsanye's Report: List Of More Parastatals To Be Merged, Scrapped

LETE LIST OF AGENCIES, COMMISSIONS AND PARASTATALS AFFECTED BY THE APPROVAL OF THE FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING [FEC] MEETING OF 26TH FEBRUARY 2023 ON THE ORONSAYE PANEL REPORT

AGENCIES TO BE SCRAPPED



1. Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate to be scrapped and functions transferred to the Federal Ministry of Finance



2. National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) to be scrapped and functions transferred to the department of Basic and Secondary Education in

Federal Ministry of Education.

AGENCIES TO BE MERGED.

1. Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) to be merged with Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

2. National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to be merged with National Centre for Agriculture Mechanization (NCAM) and

Project Development Institute (PRODA).

3. National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) to be merged with National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB).

4. National Institute for Leather Science Technology (NILEST) to be merged with National Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT).

5. The Nomadic Education Commission (NEC) to be merged with National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult Education and Non Formal Education..

6. The National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) to be merged with National Metallurgical Training Institute (NMTI).

7. Nigerian Army University (NAUB)should be merged Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)

8. Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT) should be merged Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)

AGENCIES TO BE SUBSUMED



1. Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution to be subsumed under Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)



2. Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis (NITR) to be subsumed into Institute of Veterinary Research (VOM).

3. Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) to be subsumed under the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

(NIPRD).

4. National Intelligence Agency Pension Commission to be subsumed under the administration of Nigerian Pension Commission (PenCom).

5. The Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to be subsumed as a department in the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.



AGENCIES TO BE RELOCATED.

1. Niger Delta Powerholding Company (NDHC) to be relocated to Ministry of power.

2. National Agricultural Land Development Agency [NALDA] to be relocated to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security

3. National Blood Service Commission to be converted into an Agency and relocated to the Federal Ministry of Health.

Source : Office Of Special Adviser To President Bola Tinubu On Media & Publicity