Ogun Govt Frowns As SS3 Student, Parents Attack Principal, Teachers





An SS3 student of Agbara Grammar School, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Akanni Azeez Olawale, and his parents have reportedly attacked the school principal, Ajibola Olanrewaju, and one other teacher, Dr Salau Adewale, for cautioning him against unruly behaviour.

The principal and the teacher came under attack after the student was accused of exhibiting conduct that portrays lack of respect for the school authority.

The assaulted principal explained that Olawale’s uniform was seized after he was seen engaging in hooliganism in the school.

Olawale was said to have engaged in the conduct after registering for the May/June West African Senior Secondary School Examinations in another private school.

A teacher, who does not want to be named, explained that, upon seizing his uniform, Olawale angrily left to fetch his parents who joined hands with him to pounce on the principal and other teachers of the school.

The source added that during the scuffle, Olawale slapped a teacher and tore another’s cloth.

Angered by this development, Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbab, said the student and his parents will be prosecuted for their unruly behaviour.

Speaking over the phone, the commissioner confirmed that his office had been notified of the incident.

He said, “Yes I am aware of the incident, it is condemnable and such won’t be allowed in our schools. I am in touch with the relevant authorities and I can tell you that the boy and his parents will be prosecuted.

“I learnt that the parents are already begging but I have insisted that they will get to court. It is a challenge that we have had in the past when some of these parents were joining their children to attack the teachers but since one of the parents had six months of community service, the rubbish has stopped.

“So, for this one too, the state government will prosecute those involved. That is the only way to send signals to others that may want to travel this unpopular and crude way.”

Also speaking on the development, Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, Ogun State chapter, Seun Agbesanwa, condemned the actions of the accused persons.