My Day Of Honor @ Igbobi College Old Boys Association Merit Awards..CKN

MY DAY OF HONOR @ IGBOBI COLLEGE OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION MERIT AWARDS 

38 years after my graduation from the prestigious citadel of learning Igbobi College Yaba , i was honored with ICOBA Highest Honors Award on Sunday alongside other distinguished Igbobians

To me, this was a dream come true.

I served the Association for 15 consecutive years rising to the position of the National Publicity Secretary of the Association under two Worldwide Presidents, Late Dr E O Smith and Late Justice D O Adebiyi 




My humble contribution to ICOBA and the Nation was captured in my citation

I am humbled by this honor joining other notable and distinguished Igbobians who have been bestowed with this award in the past like former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Babatunde Fashola, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Late Chief Chris Ogunbanjo , Late Chief Subomi Balogun, Prof Ayo Banjo , Prof Ibidapo Obe and a host of other Igbobians

To my family and everyone that have been part of my success story i say a big thank you

The biggest thanks and appreciation goes to my creator 

Ese gan ni

Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu 

Omere Oha Of Umuokeh, Obowo

Okwuru Oha 1

https://youtu.be/5fSRoeissEc?si=fbqrqnN2DoZRhHK7

https://www.youtube.com/live/LGk0WwCnQyI?feature=shared

https://www.youtube.com/live/VXs7YXOKEMQ?feature=shared

https://www.youtube.com/live/Xq0ou8W6gH8?feature=shared

