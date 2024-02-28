MTN Confirms Network Failures

MTN Nigeria has confirmed that it suffered a glitch that impacted user’s efforts across the country.

The glitch caused an uproar among many customers who were not able to carry out business activities using their sims.

In a statement published on social media, the telecommunications provider said its engineers are working hard to resolve the network issues.

The multinational giants said: “You have been experiencing challenges connecting to the network due to a major service outage caused by multiple fibre cuts, affecting voice and data services.

“Our engineers are working hard to resolve with services gradually being restored in some areas.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and ask for your patience and understanding as the team works to restore full service as soon as possible.”