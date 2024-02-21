Law School Approves Admission Of Backlog Students , Appointment Of 4 Deputy DGs

The Council of Legal Education (CLE), under the chairmanship of Chief Emeka Ngige, (SAN), approved the accreditation of several universities including Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State; Mewar International University, Masaka, Nasarawa State; Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State; Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State, and Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

This decision was made during the quarterly meeting of the Council.

Ms. Aderonke Osho, the Acting Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, explained in a statement that the accreditation was based on reports presented by the Board of Studies chaired by the Director-General, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN).

The Council of Legal Education, which regulates the Nigerian Law School, also approved various sanctions for referred admission cases and students involved in examination malpractice and other misconduct.

Additionally, it approved the report and recommendations of the Appointments, Promotions, and Disciplinary Committee (AP&DC) headed by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), for the promotion and discipline of some senior academic and non-academic staff of the Nigerian Law School.

Furthermore, the council approved the report of the Management Publication Assessment Committee recommending the promotion of some intermediate academic and library staff. Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayomi Odusote, Mr. Polycarp Chibueze Okorie, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, and Mr. Salmanu Mohammed Rilwanu were appointed as Deputy Directors-General and heads of campuses of the Nigerian Law School for a five-year tenure.

In addition to these decisions, the council announced the commencement of a Mid-Year Academic Session for the 2024/2025 academic calendar to address the backlog of law graduates resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). However, this session is not open to universities that exceeded their approved admission quotas.

“The council also deferred the management memo for the review of penalties for applicants to the Nigerian Law School previously punished by their universities for diverse acts of misconduct to allow for further consultations”.

It also expressed appreciation for the efforts and kind gesture of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for attracting interventions for the improvement of facilities at various campuses of the Nigerian Law School.

It also expressed appreciation to the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Francis Nwifuru for undertaking to construct a befitting auditorium at Augustine Nnamani Campus, Agbani, Enugu State, and the reconstruction of hostels, the library, the ICT block and staff quarters and the provision of a solar-powered borehole at the Augustine Nnamani Campus, Agbani, Enugu State, respectively