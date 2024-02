It was an all-Kenyan affair once again in the men’s category of the race, where they finished first, second and third respectively.

Kenya's Bernard Sang has won the 2024 edition of Lagos City Marathon after clocking 2hrs,16mins,49secs.

Silas Cheprot, with the time of 2:16:54; and Godffrey Birger, with the time of 2:17:43; who won the second and third place respectively.

The winners pocket $50,000, $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.