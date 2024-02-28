FRSC Promotes One DCM , 8 ACM , Over 800 Other Officers

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Distinguished Senator George Akume CON on 27 February, 2024 approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Muhammed Kaigama Kabo to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) to represent the Northeast Geopolitical Zone. He also approved the promotion of 818 other senior, intermediate and junior officers.

The promoted officers include; 8 Corps Commanders (CC) promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), 56 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the rank of Corps Commander (CC) and 63 Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) to the rank of

Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC).

Others include; 10 Chief Route Commanders promoted to Assistant Corps Commanders, 63 Superintendent Route Commanders to Chief Route Commanders as well as 186 Route Commanders elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander.

In addition, the SG also approved the promotion of 89 Deputy Route Commanders to the rank of Route Commander as well as 343 Assistant Route Commanders (ARC)

to the rank of Deputy Route Commander (DRC).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation expressed delight over the

level of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the promoted officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to

achieving the corporate mission of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR's drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is ni line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Hope regime.





The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every

promotion comes with greater responsibilities. He charged them to put ni their best in the course of their duties as the new rank calls for more focus, more

dedication, commitment and passion.

He admonished those who were not fortunate this promotion year to keep faith alive and hope for the best as opportunities still abound for promotion ni the future. Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all. As such, he beckoned on al personnel to be of good cheer and put ni great efforts towards the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.















