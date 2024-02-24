FG Secures €25m Foreign Loan To Construct 28 Bridges In Nigeria

The Ministry of Works, on behalf of the Federal Government, has successfully obtained a €25 million grant to fund the construction of 28 crucial bridges across Nigeria.





During a meeting held in Abuja on Friday, it was revealed that a team of investors from the Netherlands, led by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oluremi Oliyide, discussed plans to secure more funding to revitalize the country's economy as part of their initiative.





In a statement released by the Special Adviser on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji, it was revealed that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has successfully concluded talks with investors from the Netherlands to secure funding for the construction of key bridges in the nation.





The statement read, “The Minister of Works, David Umahi has finalised discussions with investors from the Netherlands to attract a grant of €25m for the construction of priority bridges in Nigeria.”





“We have a number of projects that we can do together. But I think the best thing to do is to conclude this one, which is a grant, then get the process started, and at the point of agreement and project selection, we shall refer to Mr. President for his approval”





During his speech, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands mentioned that the delegation had arrived to deliberate on an opportunity presented by Janson Bridging International regarding investments in Nigeria's road infrastructure.





According to him, “Janson Bridging is the largest modular bridge manufacturing and bridging company in continental Europe and the largest bridge rental company in the world.