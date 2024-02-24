EFCC Recovers N110m, $8,368 Cash From Suspected Currency Racketeers

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in conjunction with a Joint Task Force comprising  five teams from the Nigeria Police Force and three teams from the Nigeria Customs Service on have arrested 115 (One hundred and fifteen) suspected currency racketeers in Enugu State.

The suspects comprising 113 (One hundred and thirteen) males and two  females were arrested  in a sting operation at Owerri Road, Ogui, Enugu State, following credible intelligence about some  bureau de change operators, currency speculators and street hawkers operating illegal foreign exchange markets in that environment.

Items recovered from them include:  N110, 700,000.00 (One Hundred and Ten Million, Seven Hundred Thousand  Naira) only,  $8,368.00 (Eight Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Eight United States Dollars), £145.00 (One Hundred and Forty Five Pounds),  €2,725 (Two Thousand, Seven Hundred Twenty Five Euros),  900 South African Rands, 32,000.00 CFA, 100 Turkiya, and 500 Bank Mozambique currencies in different denominations. 

A safe abandoned by one of the street hawkers was also recovered.

Preliminary investigation showed that some of the suspects are foreigners from Niger Republic.  

They would soon be charged to court.

