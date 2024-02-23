EFCC Denies Shooting Students At Kwara University

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has debunked the claims that its operatives shot students during an operation at Kwara State University hostels.

In a statement by Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, shared on EFCC’s official X account, on Friday, February 23, the commission stated that no student was shot.

The EFCC said the story of the shooting reported by an online platform was false.

The statement reads: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to alert the public about a false story published by an online news platform, Sahara Reporters and headlined: “BREAKING: Operatives of Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC, NDLEA Shoot At Students During Raid on Kwara State University Hostels”.

“The said report was fabricated as the Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC neither visited Kwara State University on Thursday, February 22, 2024, nor had any joint operation with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

“The only operation by the Commission happened a day earlier and involved the arrest of 48 students of Kwara State University. It was a well-coordinated and professional exercise devoid of any incident. And no other agency was involved in the operation.

“The public is enjoined to be wary of fabricated stories designed to mislead the public about the works of the EFCC or incite the people against the Commission.

“EFCC remains focused, un-fazed by blackmail and totally committed to its mandate of tackling all forms of economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.”



