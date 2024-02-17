DPO Angbashim’s Murder:Rivers Police Recover Assets From Notorious Cult Gang

The Rivers State Police Command has debunked accusations of lethargy in the pursuit of the gang responsible for the murder of late DPO Bako Angbashim. They insist they’re on the trail of the suspects.

This was made known by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Olugbenga Adepoju during the handover of four 20kva generating sets the Command recovered from a location believed to be the hideout of 2baba the – prime suspect – and his gang.

Adepoju further revealed that the generator sets were seized by 2baba from a company for failing to pay him the N20m ‘marching ground’ fee.

He said: “I am here representing Commissioner of Police CP Olatunji Disu today to hand over some Perkins generators, four that were recovered by our tactical teams seized by the notorious most wanted criminal in Rivers Command David Gift aka 2Baba and his gang who killed SP Bako Angbashim, the DPO of Ahoada Police Division some months back.

“These generators were intercepted by him some months ago while going to a location to be used by the company at Odiemude community in Ahoada East Local Government Area. He seized it and was demanding N20 million for the generators N5m for each generator before it could be released to the company.

“While we were on a search for him, we were able to storm on the generator where he kept them. Our men tactically cordoned off the place and recovered the generators,” he said.

“We have the generators here with us. Today we want to present it to the company. I don’t want to mention the name of the company for security reasons, they are here with us now. This is one of our achievements. We are still on his trail and by the grace of God we will get him.”

Meanwhile, a representative of the company commended the police for their service: “I want to seize this opportunity to thank the Rivers State Police Command for this feat.

“This generators were confiscated some months ago and all efforts to recover it failed and we reported it to the police.

“They did a very fantastic job even sacrificing their own men to recover our assets and also handing it over to us peacefully without any strings attached.”