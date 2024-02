Four persons have been arrested for the kidnapping of two Catholic Priests of the Pankshin diocese, Plateau state.

The Priests were serving at St Vincent De Paul parish

The kidnappers demanded the sum of 25M Naira as ransom.

Fortunately, the four suspects were arrested by the police, it turned out that the syndicate were members of the church led by the financial secretary of the parish

They have been detained while investigation is ongoing