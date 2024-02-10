Car Plunges Into River In Ogun State

The Ogun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps on Saturday issued a traffic alert to the motoring public disclosing the complete blockage of Ota-Idiroko Road in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The gridlock was said to have been caused by multiple crashes involving a truck, two tricycles and a car on the Iju River Bridge.

The car was said to have plunged into the river.

Operatives of the FRSC and other security agencies are said to be on the ground managing the situation while a crane for the rescue operation is being awaited.

The spokesperson for the Ogun FRSC Sector Command, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

Okpe said, “Crash had occurred at Iju Bridge along Otta /Idiroko Road. It involves a truck, two tricycles and a Camry car.

“Otta-Idiroko Road is blocked while the small car is plunged into the river.

“A crane is already mobilised to the scene while effort is also on to remove the car from the river.

“Otta – Idiroko route is completely blocked, operatives are on the ground managing the situation.”

Details soon…