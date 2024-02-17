Breaking:Most Wanted Abuja Kidnapper Arrested After Wike’s N20m Bounty

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a “notorious kidnapper”, Saidu Abdulkadir.

FCT police commissioner, CP Benneth Igwe, confirmed the arrest of Dahiru to newsmen at the command headquarters, on Friday

He said following a raid on kidnappers’camps bordering Nasarawa and Abuja via Kuje area council, at about midnight on Thursday, the bandits, on sighting the operatives, opened fire and engaged the police in a gun duel, but were eventually overpowered.

“The Police operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to the Anti-kidnapping unit, in a continued effort against criminality in the Territory, raided two (2) kidnappers’ camps bordering Nasarawa and Abuja via Kuje area council on 15/02/2024 at about 12 am, dislodged the camps and arrested one Saidu Abdulkadir ‘m’ popularly known as (Dahiru Adamu), who is the gang leader and one of the wanted suspects of the kidnapping syndicate paraded by the Police Command on 14th February 2024.”

“The bandits on sighting the police operatives, opened fire and engaged the Police in an intense gun duel and were eventually overpowered by the Police, as one Habu Yakubu and Isufu Abubakar, earlier abducted from Kwaita village via Pegi district of Kuje area council, were rescued unhurt and the suspect arrested,” he said.

“And preliminary investigation by our command revealed that the suspect masterminded the kidnap and killing of the district head of Ketti community in AMAC, Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, ” the CP said.

According to him, said the arrest of Adamu was a huge success for the command and the FCT administration, which he said would restore peace and security in the territory.

CP Igwe, commended Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister, for his support and encouragement to the police and also thanked the public for their cooperation and information that led to the arrest.

He, however, said that the command would not relent in its efforts to rid the FCT of all criminal elements, while urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

Wike had placed a N20 million bounty on two kidnappers, on Monday.



