Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been reportedly cleared by the team’s medical doctor for the clash against South Africa.

Recall Osimhen missed the Super Eagles trip to Bouake – the venue of the semi-final clash with South Africa – after suffering abdominal discomfort.

It was said that the Napoli striker will be examined on Tuesday morning, and if cleared, will join the rest of the squad who have arrived safely in Bouake.