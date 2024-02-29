Breaking : Osimhen, Oshoala , Sanwoolu, Umo Eno etc Nominated For 2023 Pitch Awards ( Full List )

The organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards have unveiled the nominees for the 10th edition

The unveiling of the names of the nominees for the 2023 edition was held in Lagos on Thursday

The award recognizes Nigerian footballers plying their trade in the domestic and foreign leagues

A representative of the Award Consultants , SIAO Partners Mr Oluwadare Ojelade stated that after votings that lasted several weeks the followings made the final nomination list





NIGERIA PITCH AWARDS :NOMINEES FOR 10TH AWARD CEREMONY





GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Kayode Bankole Remo Stars

Amas Obasogie Bendel Insurance

Ojo Olorunleke Enyimba FC





DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

Calvin Bassey Fulham FC

Ola Aina Nottingham Forest FC

Bright Osayi-Samuel Fenerbahçe SK





MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR

AI Hassan Yusuf Royal Antwerp FC

Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City FC

Alex Iwobi Fulham FC





STRIKER OF THE YEAR

Robert Mizo Bayelsa United

Victor Osimhen Napoli FC

Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen





QUEEN OF THE PITCH

Rasheedat Ajibade Atlético de Madrid Femenino

Chiamaka Nnadozi Paris FC

Asisat Oshoala FC Barcelona Femení





KING OF THE PITCH

Victor Osimhen Napoli FC

Emeka Obioma Enyimba FC

Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen





TEAM OF THE YEAR

Super Falcons

Enyimba

Remo Stars





COACH OF THE YEAR

Daniel Ogunmodede Remo Stars

Finidi George Enyimba FC

Randy Waldrum Super Falcons

SAM OKWARAJI AWARD

Victor Osimhen Napoli FC

Ahmed Musa Sivasspor

Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars





STATE WITH THE BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Edo

Delta

Lagos

FOOTBALL PITCH OF THE YEAR

Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena Onikan, Lagos State

Remo Stars Stadium Remo, Ogun State

Godswill Akpabio Int'l Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State





FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

His Excellency, Umo Eno Akwa Ibom State

His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos State

His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki Edo State





CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD

Bet9ja Sport Betting

GTI Financial Financial Services

MTN Nigeria Telecom





SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Hon. Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars FC

Victor Osimhen Napoli FC

Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye Chairman, NPFL Board





FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - PRINT

Christian Okparah The Guardian Newspapers

Charles Diya New Telegraph Newspapers

Johnny Edward Punch Newspapers





FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - TV

Miyen Akiri TVC

Mozez Praiz Supersport

Cecilia Omorogbe Channels TV









FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - RADIO

Olawale Adigun Mainland FM

Yinka Oyedele Brilla 88.9 FM

Anthony Bekederemo Brila 88.9 FM





FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - ONLINE

Samuel Ahmadu Savid News

Tobi Adepoju Oganla Media

Kunle Solaja Sportsvillagesquare.com

The event had in attendance the Director of Communications Nigeria Football Federation Olajide Olajire , President of Pitch Awards , Shina Philips, President Guild of Sports Journalists Tony Ubani , veteran broadcaster Godwin Enaikhena , Editor In Chief , CKNNews Chris Kehinde Nwandu and a host of other top media Executives

The award will be held later in the year according to the organizers



