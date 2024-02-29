Breaking : Osimhen, Oshoala , Sanwoolu, Umo Eno etc Nominated For 2023 Pitch Awards ( Full List )

The organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards have unveiled the nominees for the 10th edition
The unveiling of the names of the nominees for the 2023 edition was held in Lagos on Thursday
The award recognizes Nigerian footballers plying their trade in the domestic and foreign leagues
A representative of the Award Consultants , SIAO Partners Mr Oluwadare Ojelade stated that after votings that lasted several weeks the followings made the final nomination list
NIGERIA PITCH AWARDS :NOMINEES FOR 10TH AWARD CEREMONY
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Kayode Bankole Remo Stars
Amas Obasogie Bendel Insurance
Ojo Olorunleke Enyimba FC
DEFENDER OF THE YEAR
Calvin Bassey Fulham FC
Ola Aina Nottingham Forest FC
Bright Osayi-Samuel Fenerbahçe SK
MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR
AI Hassan Yusuf Royal Antwerp FC
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City FC
Alex Iwobi Fulham FC
STRIKER OF THE YEAR
Robert Mizo Bayelsa United
Victor Osimhen Napoli FC
Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen
QUEEN OF THE PITCH
Rasheedat Ajibade Atlético de Madrid Femenino
Chiamaka Nnadozi Paris FC
Asisat Oshoala FC Barcelona Femení
KING OF THE PITCH
Victor Osimhen Napoli FC
Emeka Obioma Enyimba FC
Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Super Falcons
Enyimba
Remo Stars
COACH OF THE YEAR
Daniel Ogunmodede Remo Stars
Finidi George Enyimba FC
Randy Waldrum Super Falcons
SAM OKWARAJI AWARD
Victor Osimhen Napoli FC
Ahmed Musa Sivasspor
Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars
STATE WITH THE BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Edo
Delta
Lagos
FOOTBALL PITCH OF THE YEAR
Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena Onikan, Lagos State
Remo Stars Stadium Remo, Ogun State
Godswill Akpabio Int'l Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR
His Excellency, Umo Eno Akwa Ibom State
His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos State
His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki Edo State
CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD
Bet9ja Sport Betting
GTI Financial Financial Services
MTN Nigeria Telecom
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Hon. Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars FC
Victor Osimhen Napoli FC
Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye Chairman, NPFL Board
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - PRINT
Christian Okparah The Guardian Newspapers
Charles Diya New Telegraph Newspapers
Johnny Edward Punch Newspapers
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - TV
Miyen Akiri TVC
Mozez Praiz Supersport
Cecilia Omorogbe Channels TV
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - RADIO
Olawale Adigun Mainland FM
Yinka Oyedele Brilla 88.9 FM
Anthony Bekederemo Brila 88.9 FM
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - ONLINE
Samuel Ahmadu Savid News
Tobi Adepoju Oganla Media
Kunle Solaja Sportsvillagesquare.com
The event had in attendance the Director of Communications Nigeria Football Federation Olajide Olajire , President of Pitch Awards , Shina Philips, President Guild of Sports Journalists Tony Ubani , veteran broadcaster Godwin Enaikhena , Editor In Chief , CKNNews Chris Kehinde Nwandu and a host of other top media Executives
The award will be held later in the year according to the organizers