Breaking : Osimhen, Oshoala , Sanwoolu, Umo Eno etc Nominated For 2023 Pitch Awards ( Full List )

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards have unveiled the nominees for the 10th edition 

The unveiling of the names of the nominees for the 2023 edition was held in Lagos on Thursday 

The award recognizes Nigerian footballers plying their trade in the domestic and foreign leagues 

A representative of the Award Consultants , SIAO Partners Mr Oluwadare Ojelade stated that after votings that lasted several weeks the followings made the final nomination list 


NIGERIA PITCH AWARDS :NOMINEES FOR 10TH AWARD CEREMONY


GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR 

Kayode Bankole Remo Stars

Amas Obasogie Bendel Insurance

Ojo Olorunleke Enyimba FC 


DEFENDER OF THE YEAR 

Calvin Bassey Fulham FC

Ola Aina Nottingham Forest FC 

Bright Osayi-Samuel Fenerbahçe SK 


MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR 

AI Hassan Yusuf Royal Antwerp FC

Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City FC 

Alex Iwobi Fulham FC 


STRIKER OF THE YEAR 

Robert Mizo Bayelsa United 

Victor Osimhen Napoli FC

Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen 


QUEEN OF THE PITCH 

Rasheedat Ajibade Atlético de Madrid Femenino 

Chiamaka Nnadozi Paris FC 

Asisat Oshoala FC Barcelona Femení 


KING OF THE PITCH 

Victor Osimhen Napoli FC

Emeka Obioma Enyimba FC 

Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen 


TEAM OF THE YEAR 

Super Falcons

Enyimba

Remo Stars


COACH OF THE YEAR 

Daniel Ogunmodede Remo Stars 

Finidi George Enyimba FC 

Randy Waldrum Super Falcons 

SAM OKWARAJI AWARD 

Victor Osimhen Napoli FC

Ahmed Musa Sivasspor

Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars


STATE WITH THE BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME 

Edo

Delta

Lagos 

FOOTBALL PITCH OF THE YEAR 

Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena Onikan, Lagos State 

Remo Stars Stadium Remo, Ogun State

Godswill Akpabio Int'l Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State 


FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR 

His Excellency, Umo Eno Akwa Ibom State 

His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos State 

His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki Edo State 


CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD 

Bet9ja Sport Betting 

GTI Financial Financial Services 

MTN Nigeria Telecom 


SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD 

Hon. Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars FC 

Victor Osimhen Napoli FC

Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye Chairman, NPFL Board 


FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - PRINT 

Christian Okparah The Guardian Newspapers 

Charles Diya New Telegraph Newspapers 

Johnny Edward Punch Newspapers 


FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - TV 

Miyen Akiri TVC 

Mozez Praiz Supersport 

Cecilia Omorogbe Channels TV 



FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - RADIO 

Olawale Adigun Mainland FM 

Yinka Oyedele Brilla 88.9 FM 

Anthony Bekederemo Brila 88.9 FM 


FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - ONLINE 

Samuel Ahmadu Savid News

Tobi Adepoju Oganla Media 

Kunle Solaja Sportsvillagesquare.com

The event had in attendance the Director of Communications Nigeria Football Federation Olajide Olajire , President of Pitch Awards , Shina Philips, President Guild of Sports Journalists Tony Ubani , veteran broadcaster Godwin Enaikhena , Editor In Chief , CKNNews Chris Kehinde Nwandu and a host of other top media Executives 

The award will be held later in the year according to the organizers


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال