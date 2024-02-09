Breaking: I Want To Drink Sniper..Blogger Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo

Nigerian blogger Ms Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo says she'll commit suicide

Olunloyo made this knoen on a post she made on her verified social media on Friday

Kemi claimed she is traumatised by the bully being meted out to her over her prediction that South Africa will defeat Nigeria in the AFCON Semi finals , the post has elicited a lot of reactions on social media

This is the post of the daughter of former Oyo State Dr Omololu-Olunloyo

"I’m about to drink that Sniper now. Continue bullying me. I’ve done my 30 yrs February 9th 1994-2024. I left the country for you. I didn’t give anyone a prophecy about a game I know nothing about.

I simply said Tyla has a strong spiritual energy that will make Nigeria lose and I dreamt 3 of our players were ill.

Once I’m dead you will be happy. You ruined my career the last decade of it. Today marks my 30th year in a profession my own people forced me out of.

Goodbye

Dr Kemi Olunloyo

February 9th 2024 "



