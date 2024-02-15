Breaking: FG Sets To Relocates Some Petroleum Commission Departments To Lagos

President Bola Tinubu relocates some Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission departments to relocate to Lagos, according to a document sighted on Thursday, February 15.

The memo dated February 14, 2024, said the decision was to enhance its service delivery, reduce operational costs, and make adequate utilisation of its assets in Lagos.

The memo reads “In line with our objectives of improving organizational efficiency, driving industry growth, and managing office accommodation in Abuja, we are exploring the possibility of relocating certain units to Lagos.

“This initiative is driven by the need to enhance our service delivery, reduce operational costs, and make adequate utilization of our assets in Lagos.





“Consequently, we are requesting that each department identify and provide a list of units that can operate independently with minimal supervision.

“Submissions on the above are expected on or before the close of business on Friday 23rd February 2024.

“This is submitted for your further necessary action, please.”

The memo was signed by Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu on behalf of the Commission.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) relocated some departments and units to Lagos ere met with criticisms as Some northern groups kicked against the move, warning it would have political consequences.