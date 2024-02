Herbert Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Bank and the founder of Wigwe University, is dead.

He was also the CEO of Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank.

He died in a fatal helicopter crash in California, with five others on board.

The chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

The US government confirmed all on board were dead.

There have not been a formal confirmation by Access Bank Holding

Video

https://youtu.be/MrT2u-_GF04?si=3WBU-97trjLobhO5