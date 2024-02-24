Army Uncovers Reservoir Stored With 1 Million Liters Of Stolen Crude Oil In Rivers

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, says it has uncovered illegal oil reservoir stored with about one million litres of crude oil.

Garrison Commander of the Division and Sector 3 Commander of Operation Niger Delta Safe, OPDS, Brigadier General EU Effiong, who disclosed this, said the reservoir was discovered at Odagwa Etche in Etche local government area of Rivers.

He said as a result of earlier raid by the military in the community, the suspects relocated and re-established another site.

He said his team discovered about 8 reservoirs and 5 cooking pots containing about 1 million litres of crude oil that was about to be boiled.

The commander vowed that the military would not stop until illegal oil operators were flushed out.

“This raid is in continuation of our fight against illegal oil bunkering. We got an intelligence that the boys relocated to this part of the forest after our earlier raid in this community.”

“Following an earlier raid by the military in the community, the bunkerers relocated and re-established another site. We have so far discovered about 8 reservoirs and 5 cooking pots containing about 1 million litres of cruel oil that was about to be cooked. We would continue to do our best for our country; therefore, we cannot stop in carrying out this function.”

He advised those engaged in oil theft to have a rethink concerning their future and the general public, stressing that no matter the pecuniary gains through bunkering, it has negative effects.